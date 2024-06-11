Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) Stock Holdings Increased by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) by 17.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,759 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,170 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Dutch Bros were worth $879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BROS. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Dutch Bros by 1,610.7% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Dutch Bros by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in Dutch Bros by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Dutch Bros by 661.8% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 2,217 shares during the last quarter. 85.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BROS shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Dutch Bros from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler upgraded Dutch Bros from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, March 4th. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Wedbush increased their price target on Dutch Bros from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Dutch Bros from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dutch Bros has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.90.

In related news, major shareholder Tsg7 A. Management Llc sold 8,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total value of $271,040,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Dutch Bros news, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 102,292 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.28, for a total transaction of $3,506,569.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 721,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,724,038.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Tsg7 A. Management Llc sold 8,000,000 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total value of $271,040,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,811,698 shares of company stock valued at $336,111,345 over the last ninety days. 46.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BROS stock opened at $39.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 221.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 2.50. Dutch Bros Inc. has a one year low of $22.67 and a one year high of $40.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $275.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.71 million. Dutch Bros had a return on equity of 1.99% and a net margin of 1.21%. Analysts predict that Dutch Bros Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

