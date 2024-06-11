Strategic Global Advisors LLC Has $877,000 Holdings in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Strategic Global Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Free Report) by 47.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,860 shares during the period. Strategic Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 105.5% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 3,333.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 20,342.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BYD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus lowered Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on Boyd Gaming from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Boyd Gaming from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Boyd Gaming from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Boyd Gaming news, major shareholder William S. Boyd sold 63,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.12, for a total transaction of $4,005,847.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,795,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,168,740.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Boyd Gaming news, major shareholder William S. Boyd sold 63,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.12, for a total transaction of $4,005,847.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,795,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,168,740.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christine J. Spadafor sold 1,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total value of $100,034.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,802.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of BYD opened at $52.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Boyd Gaming Co. has a one year low of $49.34 and a one year high of $73.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.10.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $960.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $947.26 million. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 34.76% and a net margin of 14.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boyd Gaming Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio is 12.21%.

Boyd Gaming announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, May 13th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 9.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

(Free Report)

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. The company operates through Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, Midwest & South, and Online segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.