Invenomic Capital Management LP Has $5.30 Million Stock Holdings in Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT)

Invenomic Capital Management LP increased its position in Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT – Free Report) by 143.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 900,362 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 530,044 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP owned 0.73% of Yext worth $5,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Yext by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 87,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 35,808 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Yext by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 231,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 18,600 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Yext by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 921,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,834,000 after acquiring an additional 61,136 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Yext in the 3rd quarter valued at about $426,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Yext in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:YEXT opened at $5.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $629.34 million, a PE ratio of -252.00 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.48 and its 200 day moving average is $5.79. Yext, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.66 and a 12 month high of $13.96.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on YEXT shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Yext in a research report on Monday. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Yext in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Yext from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to offer answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews; and provides customers to update their information and content through its publisher network of maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks, as well as professional services.

