Invenomic Capital Management LP Invests $4.96 Million in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 138,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,960,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP owned about 0.18% of Avista at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio increased its position in Avista by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Avista by 41,325.0% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,306 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Avista during the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avista during the third quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Clough Capital Partners L P purchased a new stake in Avista during the third quarter valued at $260,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Avista

In other news, VP Latisha Diane Hill sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total value of $61,557.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $401,387.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jason R. Thackston sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.98, for a total transaction of $92,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,202,071.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Latisha Diane Hill sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total value of $61,557.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $401,387.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,916 shares of company stock valued at $215,268 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on AVA. Mizuho upgraded Avista from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Avista presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Avista Stock Performance

NYSE:AVA opened at $35.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.04. Avista Co. has a 52-week low of $30.53 and a 52-week high of $41.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 0.49.

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $594.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.34 million. Avista had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 9.96%. The business’s revenue was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Analysts forecast that Avista Co. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Avista Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. Avista’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.84%.

Avista Profile

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

