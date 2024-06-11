Invenomic Capital Management LP Purchases 50,389 Shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG)

Invenomic Capital Management LP grew its position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG – Free Report) by 23.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 265,540 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,389 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP owned about 1.91% of Silvercrest Asset Management Group worth $4,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 228,790 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,889,000 after acquiring an additional 25,102 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 3,574.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 135,023 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,143,000 after buying an additional 131,348 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 129,473 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,055,000 after buying an additional 6,949 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 46,597 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 9,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 125.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,942 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 15,571 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.59% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SAMG shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 16th. Singular Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group in a research note on Monday, March 18th.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ SAMG opened at $15.15 on Tuesday. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.93 and a 52-week high of $23.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.05 and a 200-day moving average of $15.94. The stock has a market cap of $210.74 million, a PE ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 0.85.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.07). Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 7.52%. The business had revenue of $30.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.11 million. As a group, analysts predict that Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Silvercrest Asset Management Group news, major shareholder Path Smaller Companies Fu Long acquired 5,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.05 per share, for a total transaction of $76,935.60. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 940,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,159,009.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 16.26% of the company’s stock.

About Silvercrest Asset Management Group

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

Further Reading

