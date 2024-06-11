Invenomic Capital Management LP Sells 303,791 Shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

Invenomic Capital Management LP lessened its position in shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Free Report) by 72.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 116,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 303,791 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP’s holdings in LiveRamp were worth $4,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 659,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,964,000 after buying an additional 251,993 shares during the period. Prudent Man Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LiveRamp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Olympiad Research LP bought a new stake in shares of LiveRamp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 198,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,534,000 after buying an additional 3,705 shares during the period. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LiveRamp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,373,000. Institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RAMP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark boosted their price target on LiveRamp from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on LiveRamp from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded LiveRamp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.25.

LiveRamp Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RAMP opened at $30.56 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.71 and a 200-day moving average of $35.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 169.79 and a beta of 0.97. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.82 and a 52-week high of $42.66.

Insider Transactions at LiveRamp

In other news, CTO Mohsin Hussain sold 17,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.15, for a total transaction of $538,863.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 88,546 shares in the company, valued at $2,758,207.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

LiveRamp Profile

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.

