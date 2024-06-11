Invenomic Capital Management LP Invests $4.22 Million in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 406,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,216,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.55% of Healthcare Services Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HCSG. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at $271,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 430,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,463,000 after purchasing an additional 131,352 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 113,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 18,539 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 66,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 5,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 67,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 7,615 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Services Group Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Healthcare Services Group stock opened at $10.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $761.54 million, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.97. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.75 and a 12-month high of $15.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Healthcare Services Group ( NASDAQ:HCSG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $423.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.91 million. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

HCSG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Healthcare Services Group from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Benchmark increased their target price on Healthcare Services Group from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

Featured Articles

