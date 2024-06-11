Invenomic Capital Management LP Sells 112,426 Shares of Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS)

Invenomic Capital Management LP decreased its position in shares of Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Free Report) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 731,019 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 112,426 shares during the quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP owned approximately 1.63% of Noodles & Company worth $2,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Algert Global LLC grew its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 60,510 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 21,820 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Noodles & Company by 40.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 65,956 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 19,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in Noodles & Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $301,000. Institutional investors own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NDLS shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Noodles & Company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Noodles & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

Noodles & Company stock opened at $1.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.31. Noodles & Company has a one year low of $1.11 and a one year high of $3.98. The stock has a market cap of $85.71 million, a PE ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 1.80.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.07. Noodles & Company had a negative return on equity of 26.88% and a negative net margin of 2.58%. The company had revenue of $121.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.17 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Noodles & Company will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Noodles & Company, a restaurant concept company, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. It operates company owned locations and franchise locations. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Broomfield, Colorado.

