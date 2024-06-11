Invenomic Capital Management LP Invests $2.75 Million in Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD)

Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 588,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,753,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Riskified in the third quarter valued at about $76,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Riskified in the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Riskified in the third quarter valued at about $109,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Riskified by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 7,609 shares during the period. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Riskified by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 35,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 7,938 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

RSKD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Riskified from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target (up previously from $7.50) on shares of Riskified in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Riskified from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Riskified from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Riskified from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Riskified has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.63.

Shares of NYSE:RSKD opened at $6.20 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.00 and a beta of 1.38. Riskified Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $3.48 and a fifty-two week high of $6.51.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $76.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.40 million. Riskified had a negative net margin of 17.28% and a negative return on equity of 9.55%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Riskified Ltd. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Riskified Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and offers an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that ensures the legitimacy of merchants' online orders; Policy Protect, a machine learning solution designed to detect and prevent refund and returns policy abuse in real-time; Account Secure, a solution that cross-checks every login attempt; Dispute Resolve, which is used to compile submissions for fraud and non-fraud related chargeback issues; and PSD2 Optimize that helps merchants avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts.

