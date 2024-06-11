98,154 Shares in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) Purchased by Invenomic Capital Management LP

Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 98,154 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,231,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Methode Electronics by 4.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,671,072 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $106,734,000 after purchasing an additional 201,129 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 256,295 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,098,000 after acquiring an additional 73,715 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 554,904 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,613,000 after acquiring an additional 64,055 shares during the last quarter. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Methode Electronics in the third quarter worth $1,544,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics during the fourth quarter worth $1,603,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MEI shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Methode Electronics in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Sidoti restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Methode Electronics in a research note on Thursday, March 7th.

Methode Electronics Trading Down 8.3 %

NYSE:MEI opened at $10.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.54 and a 12-month high of $45.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.22.

Methode Electronics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.39%. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -34.15%.

About Methode Electronics

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, engineers, and produces mechatronic products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

