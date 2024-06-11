Invenomic Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 162,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,065,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.11% of Resideo Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clark Estates Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY now owns 192,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,628,000 after buying an additional 27,200 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in Resideo Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Resideo Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $428,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Resideo Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $929,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Resideo Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Resideo Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

Shares of REZI opened at $20.36 on Tuesday. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.19 and a 52-week high of $23.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 2.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.14. Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 3.17%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Tina M. Beskid sold 3,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.46, for a total transaction of $71,032.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 64,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,394,041.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Tina M. Beskid sold 3,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.46, for a total transaction of $71,032.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 64,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,394,041.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Tina M. Beskid sold 7,057 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total value of $152,925.19. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 52,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,144,696.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,945 shares of company stock valued at $342,937 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

