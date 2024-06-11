Invenomic Capital Management LP Sells 36,331 Shares of Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS)

Invenomic Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS – Free Report) by 23.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,331 shares during the quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP’s holdings in Avanos Medical were worth $2,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical in the third quarter worth $30,000. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical in the fourth quarter worth $228,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Avanos Medical during the third quarter valued at $281,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Avanos Medical during the fourth quarter valued at $317,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Avanos Medical during the fourth quarter valued at $327,000. Institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVNS opened at $19.31 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Avanos Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.24 and a 12 month high of $26.56.

Avanos Medical ( NYSE:AVNS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $166.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.90 million. Avanos Medical had a positive return on equity of 4.10% and a negative net margin of 9.15%. Avanos Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Avanos Medical, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Avanos Medical in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Avanos Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 11th.

In related news, CFO Michael Greiner sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.12, for a total value of $152,960.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 151,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,896,584.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.94% of the company’s stock.

Avanos Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, offers medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions.

