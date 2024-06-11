Invenomic Capital Management LP Buys New Shares in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 104,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,936,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OMCL. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 65.6% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omnicell in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Omnicell in the third quarter valued at about $78,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Omnicell in the third quarter valued at about $200,000. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OMCL opened at $29.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.63, a PEG ratio of 105.39 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.41 and a 200-day moving average of $31.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Omnicell, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.69 and a 1-year high of $75.07.

Omnicell ( NASDAQ:OMCL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $246.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.70 million. Omnicell had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 2.41%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Omnicell, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Omnicell presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.20.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

