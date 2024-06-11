Invenomic Capital Management LP Sells 811,989 Shares of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX)

Invenomic Capital Management LP lessened its position in GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Free Report) by 62.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 494,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 811,989 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP’s holdings in GoodRx were worth $3,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 301.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 6,006 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoodRx during the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of GoodRx by 82.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 7,244 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoodRx during the 4th quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GoodRx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $121,000. Institutional investors own 63.77% of the company’s stock.

Get GoodRx alerts:

GoodRx Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GDRX opened at $8.91 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.29, a current ratio of 6.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.76. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.14 and a 1-year high of $9.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GoodRx ( NASDAQ:GDRX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $197.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.20 million. GoodRx had a positive return on equity of 3.45% and a negative net margin of 0.86%. On average, equities research analysts expect that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GDRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of GoodRx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of GoodRx from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of GoodRx from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of GoodRx from $7.00 to $9.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of GoodRx in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.32.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GDRX

About GoodRx

(Free Report)

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GoodRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoodRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.