Invenomic Capital Management LP Takes $3.14 Million Position in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT)

Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 460,609 shares of the security and automation business’s stock, valued at approximately $3,141,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in ADT by 1,185.8% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,772 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 9,012 shares during the period. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in ADT by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 20,965 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 6,749 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in ADT by 102.4% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,263 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 10,251 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in ADT during the 4th quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Cooper Financial Group acquired a new stake in ADT during the 4th quarter valued at $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ADT opened at $7.43 on Tuesday. ADT Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.53 and a 1-year high of $7.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.66.

ADT ( NYSE:ADT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The security and automation business reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. ADT had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. ADT’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ADT Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. ADT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.43%.

ADT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of ADT from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of ADT from $7.50 to $8.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.

ADT Inc provides security, interactive, and smart home solutions to residential and small business customers in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small Business, and Solar. The company provides burglar and life safety alarms, smart security cameras, smart home automation systems, and video surveillance systems.

