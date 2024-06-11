Invenomic Capital Management LP Sells 92,496 Shares of Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP)

Invenomic Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 439,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,496 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP’s holdings in Viant Technology were worth $3,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Potomac Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Viant Technology by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 302,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 33,486 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Viant Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,354,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its holdings in Viant Technology by 509.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 88,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 73,576 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Viant Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $260,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Viant Technology by 357.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 15,471 shares in the last quarter. 11.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viant Technology Price Performance

DSP stock opened at $9.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.56. Viant Technology Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.22 and a fifty-two week high of $11.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Viant Technology ( NASDAQ:DSP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.07). Viant Technology had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a negative return on equity of 6.41%. The business had revenue of $34.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.10 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Viant Technology Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Viant Technology from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Viant Technology from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Viant Technology in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Viant Technology from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.83.

Viant Technology Company Profile

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising technology company. It provides Household ID, a people-based innovation that combines digital and personal identifiers into a normalized household profile; AI Bid Optimizer, solution that uses AI to analyze historical bid opportunities to predict the lowest media cost for desired advertisement; and Viant Data Platform, which offers marketers control over their own data with actionable insights into their marketing initiatives within a single platform.

Further Reading

