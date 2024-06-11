Unigestion Holding SA Makes New Investment in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,071 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHM. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in PulteGroup in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 335.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 379 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 3,463.6% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 392 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Security National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 91.5% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 427 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

PulteGroup Stock Performance

Shares of PHM stock opened at $113.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $113.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.80. The stock has a market cap of $23.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.59. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.80 and a 1 year high of $122.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 25.81% and a net margin of 16.63%. Sell-side analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PHM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on PulteGroup from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on PulteGroup from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on PulteGroup from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 price target (up previously from $120.00) on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.07.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PulteGroup

PulteGroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.