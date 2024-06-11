Neuberger Berman Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,930 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in PTC were worth $1,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PTC by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of PTC by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,931 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its stake in shares of PTC by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 1,797 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of PTC by 2.6% during the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of PTC by 108.3% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Get PTC alerts:

PTC Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PTC opened at $175.54 on Tuesday. PTC Inc. has a 12-month low of $134.61 and a 12-month high of $194.24. The company has a market capitalization of $21.01 billion, a PE ratio of 73.45, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $179.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Insider Activity

PTC ( NASDAQ:PTC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $603.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.53 million. PTC had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 12.84%. As a group, analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Michael Ditullio sold 6,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.15, for a total value of $1,207,324.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 53,148 shares in the company, valued at $9,734,056.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.45, for a total transaction of $217,506.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,598 shares in the company, valued at $2,358,573.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Ditullio sold 6,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.15, for a total value of $1,207,324.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 53,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,734,056.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PTC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on PTC from $210.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on PTC from $195.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 target price (down previously from $200.00) on shares of PTC in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on PTC from $198.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PTC currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.73.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PTC

PTC Company Profile

(Free Report)

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.