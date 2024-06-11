thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $4.57

Shares of thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.57 and last traded at $4.61, with a volume of 5847 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.79.

thyssenkrupp Trading Down 3.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 32.89 and a beta of 1.96.

thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.84 billion for the quarter. thyssenkrupp had a return on equity of 0.61% and a net margin of 0.20%.

About thyssenkrupp

thyssenkrupp AG operates as an industrial and technology company in Germany and internationally. It operates through five segments: Automotive Technology, Decarbon Technologies, Materials Services, Steel Europe, and Marine Systems. The Automotive Technology segment offers components, systems, and automation solutions for vehicle manufacturing, such as axle assembly, body in white, camshafts and electric engine components, dampers, dies, springs and stabilizers, crankshafts and conrods, steering, and undercarriages.

