Unigestion Holding SA Purchases 3,354 Shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Unigestion Holding SA boosted its position in Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 50.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,972 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,354 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its stake in Kellanova by 205.4% in the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Motco lifted its position in Kellanova by 757.6% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Kellanova by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kellanova by 139.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Kellanova in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 83.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kellanova alerts:

Kellanova Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of K stock opened at $59.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.38. The company has a market cap of $20.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.35. Kellanova has a 1-year low of $47.63 and a 1-year high of $68.69.

Kellanova Announces Dividend

Kellanova ( NYSE:K Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. Kellanova had a return on equity of 37.07% and a net margin of 6.41%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Kellanova will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. Kellanova’s payout ratio is 83.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

K has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Kellanova from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. DA Davidson upped their price target on Kellanova from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Kellanova from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Kellanova from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Kellanova from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.85.

Get Our Latest Report on Kellanova

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.16, for a total value of $4,680,448.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,531,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,100,107,246.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Kellanova news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.16, for a total transaction of $4,680,448.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,531,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,100,107,246.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nicolas Amaya sold 9,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total value of $588,490.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,769.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 865,600 shares of company stock valued at $50,366,486. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kellanova Profile

(Free Report)

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellanova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellanova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.