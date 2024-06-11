State of Tennessee Treasury Department Buys 80,677 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 38.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 288,022 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 80,677 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $21,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EW. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Operose Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 247.0% in the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 635 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 292.6% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 636 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Edwards Lifesciences

In other news, CEO Bernard J. Zovighian acquired 580 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $85.74 per share, with a total value of $49,729.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,268 shares in the company, valued at $280,198.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Bernard J. Zovighian acquired 580 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $85.74 per share, with a total value of $49,729.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,268 shares in the company, valued at $280,198.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Bernard J. Zovighian sold 8,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.68, for a total value of $755,538.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,981,354.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 136,604 shares of company stock valued at $12,149,409. 1.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $86.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $51.88 billion, a PE ratio of 37.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.38. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $60.57 and a 52 week high of $96.12.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 23.01%. Equities analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Barclays upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.06.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

