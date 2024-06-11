Unigestion Holding SA Sells 884 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Unigestion Holding SA reduced its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 39.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 884 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 0.9% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 3,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 459 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Realta Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 997 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 92.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MCO opened at $401.86 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $393.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $387.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Moody’s Co. has a 52 week low of $298.86 and a 52 week high of $417.75. The company has a market capitalization of $73.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.27.

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.31. Moody’s had a return on equity of 54.50% and a net margin of 27.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.12%.

MCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Moody’s from $355.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Moody’s from $430.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Moody’s from $350.00 to $374.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $400.50.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

