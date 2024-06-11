Verition Fund Management LLC Has $7.67 Million Stock Holdings in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Verition Fund Management LLC cut its position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 26.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 114,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,220 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $7,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 641.9% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on REG shares. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regency Centers presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.09.

Regency Centers Stock Performance

Shares of REG opened at $60.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.51 and a 200-day moving average of $61.67. Regency Centers Co. has a one year low of $56.29 and a one year high of $68.47. The company has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a PE ratio of 29.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Regency Centers Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 130.73%.

Regency Centers Profile

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

