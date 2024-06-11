Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.05-7.05 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.07-6.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.24 billion.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ASO opened at $53.42 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.19. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 12-month low of $42.83 and a 12-month high of $75.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 28.99%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.55%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Friday, April 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $74.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Academy Sports and Outdoors

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $472,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

