Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) Shares Purchased by Cullen Capital Management LLC

Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX – Free Report) by 18.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,588 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,842 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Varex Imaging worth $648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VREX. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 24,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 216.3% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Varex Imaging during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 1.7% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 88,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 36,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th.

Varex Imaging Stock Performance

Shares of Varex Imaging stock opened at $15.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $642.54 million, a PE ratio of 17.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Varex Imaging Co. has a 12 month low of $14.55 and a 12 month high of $23.90.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.07). Varex Imaging had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 4.90%. The firm had revenue of $206.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. Varex Imaging’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Varex Imaging Co. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Varex Imaging Company Profile

Varex Imaging Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells X-ray imaging components. The company operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components, comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors and accessories, ionization chambers, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction software, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, and heat exchangers.

