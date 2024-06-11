Ethereum Market Capitalization Achieves $424.25 Billion (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 11th. Ethereum has a total market capitalization of $424.25 billion and approximately $15.84 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ethereum has traded down 6.1% against the US dollar. One Ethereum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3,531.23 or 0.05273406 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000640 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.82 or 0.00047516 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00009197 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00013821 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.24 or 0.00015292 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0866 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00011333 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00002479 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000239 BTC.

About Ethereum

Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,142,970 coins. Ethereum’s official website is www.ethereum.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ethereum is forum.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ethereum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX.

