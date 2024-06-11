PancakeSwap Achieves Market Capitalization of $675.17 Million (CAKE)

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 11th. One PancakeSwap token can currently be bought for about $2.53 or 0.00003783 BTC on exchanges. PancakeSwap has a market cap of $675.17 million and $41.63 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PancakeSwap has traded down 5.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PancakeSwap Profile

PancakeSwap’s launch date was September 29th, 2020. PancakeSwap’s total supply is 384,013,821 tokens and its circulating supply is 266,557,326 tokens. PancakeSwap’s official Twitter account is @pancakeswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PancakeSwap is pancakeswap.finance. PancakeSwap’s official message board is blog.pancakeswap.finance. The Reddit community for PancakeSwap is https://reddit.com/r/pancakeswap/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

PancakeSwap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PancakeSwap is a decentralized exchange that allows for trustless trading of cryptocurrencies and tokenized assets on the Binance Smart Chain. It was created by a team of anonymous developers and is maintained by a decentralized community. PancakeSwap can be used with an Ethereum-compatible wallet and is known for its low fees and fast transaction speeds. To use PancakeSwap, one must connect their wallet, add Binance Coin or another supported cryptocurrency, purchase CAKE, PancakeSwap’s native token, and then use CAKE to trade.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PancakeSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PancakeSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PancakeSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

