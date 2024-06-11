Omni Network Trading 27.6% Lower This Week (OMNI)

Omni Network (OMNI) traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 11th. One Omni Network token can now be bought for approximately $14.53 or 0.00021697 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Omni Network has traded 27.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Omni Network has a total market cap of $152.70 million and approximately $27.58 million worth of Omni Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Omni Network Token Profile

Omni Network’s launch date was April 10th, 2022. Omni Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,509,583 tokens. The official message board for Omni Network is news.omni.network. Omni Network’s official Twitter account is @omnifdn. The official website for Omni Network is omni.network.

Buying and Selling Omni Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni Network (OMNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Omni Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 8,077,195.56384718 in circulation. The last known price of Omni Network is 14.23466456 USD and is down -10.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 91 active market(s) with $28,204,643.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://omni.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Omni Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Omni Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

