Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC Invests $1.48 Million in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,480,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in Regal Rexnord during the fourth quarter valued at about $712,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Regal Rexnord during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,041,000. CenterBook Partners LP grew its position in Regal Rexnord by 65.7% during the fourth quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 29,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,320,000 after buying an additional 11,574 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Regal Rexnord by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 62,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,266,000 after buying an additional 9,375 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Sarl grew its position in Regal Rexnord by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 20,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after buying an additional 2,332 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.72% of the company’s stock.

Regal Rexnord Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE RRX opened at $142.69 on Tuesday. Regal Rexnord Co. has a one year low of $97.18 and a one year high of $183.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -297.27, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.10.

Regal Rexnord Announces Dividend

Regal Rexnord ( NYSE:RRX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.02. Regal Rexnord had a negative net margin of 0.48% and a positive return on equity of 9.42%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 9.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is -291.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RRX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Regal Rexnord from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $205.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $199.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regal Rexnord has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.00.

Regal Rexnord Company Profile

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. The Industrial Powertrain Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings, couplings, mechanical power transmission drives and components, gearboxes, gear motors, clutches, brakes, special, and industrial powertrain components and solutions for food and beverage, bulk material handling, eCommerce/warehouse distribution, energy, mining, marine, agricultural machinery, turf and garden, and general industrial markets.

