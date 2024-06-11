Jet Protocol Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $2.19 Million (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 11th. One Jet Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Jet Protocol has a market cap of $2.19 million and $135,714.04 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00010240 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00010444 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66,964.08 or 1.00001701 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00012249 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001048 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00004443 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000056 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $60.66 or 0.00090592 BTC.

About Jet Protocol

Jet Protocol is a token. It was first traded on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00127946 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $135,371.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jet Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jet Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

