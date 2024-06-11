Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

A number of research firms recently commented on LAND. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Gladstone Land in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Maxim Group decreased their price target on Gladstone Land from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Gladstone Land from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

Shares of LAND opened at $13.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.14, a current ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.09 and a 200 day moving average of $13.54. The company has a market cap of $473.09 million, a PE ratio of 220.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.03. Gladstone Land has a 52-week low of $12.31 and a 52-week high of $17.44.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be given a dividend of $0.0466 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. Gladstone Land’s payout ratio is 933.49%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Land in the 1st quarter valued at about $152,000. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in Gladstone Land in the first quarter worth approximately $652,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Gladstone Land by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 3,421 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Land in the 1st quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Land in the 1st quarter worth $213,000. 53.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 169 farms, comprised of approximately 116,000 acres in 15 different states and over 45,000 acre-feet of banked water in California, valued at a total of approximately $1.6 billion.

