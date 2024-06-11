Prom (PROM) Price Tops $9.86 on Exchanges

Prom (PROM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 11th. One Prom token can currently be bought for about $9.86 or 0.00014718 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Prom has a market cap of $179.86 million and $2.33 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Prom has traded down 7.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Prom alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00010240 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00010444 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66,964.08 or 1.00001701 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00012249 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001048 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00004443 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000056 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $60.66 or 0.00090592 BTC.

Prom Profile

Prom (CRYPTO:PROM) is a token. Its launch date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official website is prom.io.

Buying and Selling Prom

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 10.08525218 USD and is down -3.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 67 active market(s) with $3,256,850.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Prom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Prom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.