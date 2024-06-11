STP (STPT) One Day Volume Reaches $3.93 Million

STP (STPT) traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 11th. In the last seven days, STP has traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. STP has a total market capitalization of $89.17 million and approximately $3.93 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One STP token can now be bought for approximately $0.0459 or 0.00000069 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00010240 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00010444 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $66,964.08 or 1.00001701 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00012249 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001048 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00004443 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000056 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.66 or 0.00090592 BTC.

STP Token Profile

STP (CRYPTO:STPT) is a token. Its genesis date was June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens. STP’s official message board is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_network. The official website for STP is stp.network.

STP Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283.027067. The last known price of STP is 0.04690466 USD and is down -3.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 87 active market(s) with $5,121,315.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy STP using one of the exchanges listed above.

