Cullen Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Cullen Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,623 shares during the quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $2,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKG. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Packaging Co. of America news, Director Karen E. Gowland bought 300 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $182.06 per share, for a total transaction of $54,618.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,766.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PKG. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Packaging Co. of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $187.00 to $191.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. BNP Paribas lowered Packaging Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $191.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.57.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Up 0.5 %

Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $184.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 0.78. Packaging Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $127.69 and a fifty-two week high of $191.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $181.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.17.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 9.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.50%.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

