Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Sold by Cullen Capital Management LLC

Cullen Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 312 shares during the quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $1,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,227,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,534,000 after acquiring an additional 139,064 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 383,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,728,000 after purchasing an additional 60,313 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter worth about $1,942,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 414,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,946,000 after purchasing an additional 138,806 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

Shares of ADM opened at $61.97 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $30.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 0.75. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52-week low of $50.72 and a 52-week high of $87.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.55.

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.11. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $21.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.09%.

Insider Activity at Archer-Daniels-Midland

In related news, insider Fruit Molly L. Strader sold 6,904 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total value of $419,279.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $519,545.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. TheStreet cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.50.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

