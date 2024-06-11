Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Sold by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC lowered its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 35.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 135,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 73,662 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $7,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 423.0% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total transaction of $271,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,317.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on O. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Realty Income from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Realty Income from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Realty Income from $67.75 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Realty Income has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.35.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on O

Realty Income Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $52.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $45.03 and a 1 year high of $64.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.81, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.26.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.87). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 17.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a jun 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 5.7%. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous jun 24 dividend of $0.26. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 291.67%.

Realty Income Profile

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.