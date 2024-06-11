Cullen Capital Management LLC Buys New Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Cullen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 36,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,232,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cairn Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $501,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 15,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 46.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Price Performance

DVY opened at $121.68 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $102.66 and a one year high of $125.99.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.9976 dividend. This represents a $3.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

