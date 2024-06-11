Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Holdings Boosted by Cullen Capital Management LLC

Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $1,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at $2,561,181,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,745,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $512,624,000 after acquiring an additional 86,778 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,537,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $504,611,000 after acquiring an additional 72,645 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,409,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $260,265,000 after acquiring an additional 71,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,228,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $317,881,000 after purchasing an additional 183,702 shares during the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Simon Property Group Stock Up 0.2 %

Simon Property Group stock opened at $152.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $49.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37, a P/E/G ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.11 and a fifty-two week high of $157.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $146.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.81.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by ($0.55). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 78.50% and a net margin of 46.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 101.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SPG shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.33.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

