NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.01 on July 10th

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 1.014 per share by the semiconductor provider on Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th.

NXP Semiconductors has raised its dividend payment by an average of 39.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. NXP Semiconductors has a payout ratio of 25.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect NXP Semiconductors to earn $14.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.06 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.5%.

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $276.85 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $255.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $237.23. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $167.21 and a 12-month high of $282.22. The stock has a market cap of $70.79 billion, a PE ratio of 25.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.50.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.07. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NXPI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $265.00 to $291.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.80.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

