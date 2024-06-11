Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by Cullen Capital Management LLC

Cullen Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,295 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,063 shares during the quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $3,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMAT. Aldebaran Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Sycomore Asset Management lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 33,107 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,437,000 after acquiring an additional 11,825 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $7,274,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 132.7% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,704 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after acquiring an additional 9,527 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 37,821 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,130,000 after acquiring an additional 6,001 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 7,500 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total value of $1,597,650.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,767,230.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.62, for a total transaction of $554,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,890,103.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total value of $1,597,650.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,712 shares in the company, valued at $16,767,230.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,598,500 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on AMAT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Applied Materials from $156.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Applied Materials from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. B. Riley raised their price target on Applied Materials from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.04.

Applied Materials Stock Up 2.9 %

AMAT opened at $228.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $209.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $187.53. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.21 and a 12 month high of $228.83.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 41.22% and a net margin of 27.57%. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Further Reading

