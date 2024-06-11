Cullen Capital Management LLC Has $4.14 Million Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Cullen Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,303 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 3,589 shares during the quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $4,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle stock opened at $124.55 on Tuesday. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $99.26 and a 12-month high of $132.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $120.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.59. The stock has a market cap of $342.33 billion, a PE ratio of 32.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.01.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.04. Oracle had a return on equity of 336.11% and a net margin of 20.27%. The firm had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $99,966,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,546,631.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $99,966,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,546,631.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director George H. Conrades sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $2,320,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,068,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 880,000 shares of company stock worth $110,488,150. Insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Oracle from $133.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. HSBC raised their price target on Oracle from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. William Blair raised Oracle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. KeyCorp began coverage on Oracle in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Oracle from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.29.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

