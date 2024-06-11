Cullen Capital Management LLC Has $3.43 Million Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Cullen Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 24.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,289 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 6,048 shares during the quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $3,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Express by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 73,343 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $13,740,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC now owns 28,287 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $5,299,000 after purchasing an additional 6,987 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 334,851 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $62,731,000 after purchasing an additional 26,533 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 54,653 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $10,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,097,000. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HSBC lifted their price objective on American Express from $232.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on American Express from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on American Express from $253.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.30.

Insider Transactions at American Express

In other news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 38,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.63, for a total transaction of $9,276,263.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,310 shares in the company, valued at $18,209,855.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other American Express news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 38,873 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.63, for a total value of $9,276,263.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,310 shares in the company, valued at $18,209,855.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Quinn Jessica Lieberman sold 3,141 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.36, for a total value of $729,842.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,948.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 177,717 shares of company stock worth $41,680,999 over the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Express Price Performance

Shares of AXP stock opened at $232.41 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. American Express has a twelve month low of $140.91 and a twelve month high of $244.41. The company has a market cap of $167.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $232.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.57.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The payment services company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.36. American Express had a return on equity of 32.46% and a net margin of 14.50%. The business had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Express will post 13.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.06%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

