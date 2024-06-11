NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.45-$3.70 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68. NextEra Energy also updated its FY24 guidance to $3.23-$3.43 EPS.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NYSE NEE opened at $77.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.56. NextEra Energy has a twelve month low of $47.15 and a twelve month high of $80.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.79 and a 200 day moving average of $63.20.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 27.62%. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 56.13%.

NEE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Bank of America upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded NextEra Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $73.50.

About NextEra Energy

(Get Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

See Also

