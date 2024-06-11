Nomura Holdings Inc. Has $5.52 Million Stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 385.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 321,252 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 255,120 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $5,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 74.9% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total value of $440,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,595,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,133,328.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 5,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.74, for a total transaction of $113,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 186,783 shares in the company, valued at $4,247,445.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total value of $440,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,595,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,133,328.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,376,560 shares of company stock valued at $240,032,613. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Mizuho increased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.65.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

PLTR stock opened at $23.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 192.72, a PEG ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 2.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.95. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.56 and a 1-year high of $27.50.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $634.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.88 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 12.79%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Featured Articles

