Nomura Holdings Inc. Invests $5.82 Million in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)

Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 867,252 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,819,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KOS. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 1.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,011,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,270,000 after acquiring an additional 10,400 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 2.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,866,962 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,812,000 after acquiring an additional 136,910 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 201.0% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 390,427 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,194,000 after acquiring an additional 260,737 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 26.8% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 57,269 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 12,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 2.5% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 641,656 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,249,000 after acquiring an additional 15,428 shares during the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kosmos Energy stock opened at $5.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a one year low of $5.23 and a one year high of $8.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.39.

Kosmos Energy ( NYSE:KOS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kosmos Energy had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 39.32%. The company had revenue of $419.14 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on KOS. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.63.

Kosmos Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company's primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

