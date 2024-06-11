Nomura Holdings Inc. Acquires Shares of 28,091 Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 28,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $8,568,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PSA. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Public Storage by 107.3% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 85 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Public Storage during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in Public Storage by 5,450.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Public Storage during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 78.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.29, for a total value of $109,716.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,214 shares of the company's stock, valued at $881,568.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kristy Pipes purchased 2,149 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $278.96 per share, for a total transaction of $599,485.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,149 shares of the company's stock, valued at $599,485.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 11.10% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on PSA shares. Raymond James raised shares of Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Public Storage from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Public Storage from $267.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Public Storage from $330.00 to $327.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Public Storage from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.75.

Public Storage Price Performance

NYSE PSA opened at $274.02 on Tuesday. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $233.18 and a 12-month high of $312.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $272.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $280.94.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 108.99%.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

Further Reading

