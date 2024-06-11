Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Shares Purchased by Seven Eight Capital LP

Seven Eight Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 59.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,599 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter worth about $1,980,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 353.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,091 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 3,189 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,007 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 39,287.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 499,438 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $205,883,000 after acquiring an additional 498,170 shares during the period. 94.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance

NYSE:DPZ opened at $526.84 on Tuesday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a one year low of $297.05 and a one year high of $542.75. The stock has a market cap of $18.38 billion, a PE ratio of 34.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $505.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $453.49.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.12. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 11.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DPZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Barclays increased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $405.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $575.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $479.00 to $513.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $520.43.

View Our Latest Research Report on DPZ

Insider Buying and Selling at Domino’s Pizza

In other Domino’s Pizza news, CEO Russell J. Weiner sold 11,780 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.37, for a total value of $6,200,638.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,001 shares in the company, valued at $16,844,366.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Domino’s Pizza news, CEO Russell J. Weiner sold 11,780 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.37, for a total value of $6,200,638.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,001 shares in the company, valued at $16,844,366.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 745 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.30, for a total value of $395,073.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,073,473. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,401 shares of company stock worth $6,995,948 over the last quarter. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

(Free Report)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.