Cresset Asset Management LLC Purchases 16,310 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 307,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,310 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $21,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Bernard J. Clark sold 77,431 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.94, for a total transaction of $5,492,955.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 121,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,630,986.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.41, for a total transaction of $705,690.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 574,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,027,491.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bernard J. Clark sold 77,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.94, for a total transaction of $5,492,955.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,630,986.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 655,476 shares of company stock valued at $48,718,705. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.65.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Shares of SCHW opened at $74.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $131.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.99 and a 200 day moving average of $68.67. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $48.66 and a twelve month high of $79.49.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 19.25%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.84%.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

