Cresset Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Cresset Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 79,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,446 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $19,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBK. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. American National Bank increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 227.3% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 209.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $249.10 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $195.63 and a 1-year high of $262.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $249.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $244.50.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

