Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $4.16 Million Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,832 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $4,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 5.0% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 61.1% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 9,342.9% during the third quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 8.3% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 52,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,913,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hilton Worldwide Price Performance

HLT opened at $204.82 on Tuesday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.76 and a fifty-two week high of $215.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.53, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $202.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.98.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.12. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 11.41% and a negative return on equity of 81.29%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.04%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Melanie Healey bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $199.65 per share, with a total value of $399,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,938 shares in the company, valued at $2,982,371.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $212.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $216.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $190.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.59.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

